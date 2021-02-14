Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $2,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

NYSE CP opened at $365.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $351.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $321.00. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $173.26 and a 1 year high of $379.00. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a $0.7436 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.81.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.