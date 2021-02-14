Comerica Bank Increases Stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 75,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Prudential were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Prudential by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Prudential by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prudential by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Prudential by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Prudential during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PUK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:PUK opened at $36.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.37. Prudential plc has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66.

Prudential Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

