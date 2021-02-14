Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Bought by Redwood Investments LLC

Redwood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 884,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,701 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $15,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,977,000 after purchasing an additional 192,453 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,354,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,412,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 376,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Shares of CHRS stock opened at $18.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.19. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Coherus BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

In other news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 4,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $77,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total value of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,095 shares of company stock valued at $2,486,433. 15.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Coherus BioSciences Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS).

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.