Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Benchmark

Benchmark downgraded shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

COHR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Coherent from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Coherent from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays raised Coherent from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Coherent from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:COHR opened at $257.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.42 and its 200-day moving average is $136.53. Coherent has a 1 year low of $78.21 and a 1 year high of $264.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The business had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Coherent will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $58,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Coherent during the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

