Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 162,500 shares, an increase of 54.6% from the January 14th total of 105,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 119,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 134,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 15,507 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 255,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 27,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 10,299 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 6,146 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Shares of FOF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.22. The company had a trading volume of 50,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,971. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $6.27 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Recommended Story: How a Put Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.