CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Trading Up 6.5%

Shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) were up 6.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.32. Approximately 3,493,122 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,025,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.51.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on CNX Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. MKM Partners upgraded CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.28 million. CNX Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 83.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.45) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alan K. Shepard purchased 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald W. Rush purchased 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $49,445.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 70,750 shares of company stock valued at $674,911. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNX. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CNX Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through two segments, Shale and Coalbed Methane. The company produces and sells pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

