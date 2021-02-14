Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Takes Position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in Insulet in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Insulet by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Insulet by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 175 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Insulet by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 540 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Insulet from $249.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Insulet from $246.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $255.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $238.11.

Shares of Insulet stock opened at $289.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $271.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 658.58 and a beta of 0.76. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $298.43. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its Omnipod System comprise two devices: a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, and its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

