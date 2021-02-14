Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,530 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 0.5% of Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 5.8% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 64,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 14,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,497 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the third quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 111,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Finally, Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 49.0% in the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on T shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Raymond James raised AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.91 and a 200 day moving average of $28.93.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.