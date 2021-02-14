Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Purchases 702 Shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in ResMed were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RMD. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in ResMed during the third quarter worth about $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 435.3% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

RMD stock opened at $200.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.72. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.85 and a 1 year high of $224.43.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.19. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $800.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. ResMed’s payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

In other ResMed news, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.76, for a total value of $305,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,742,010.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,121,293.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,780 shares of company stock valued at $4,155,792. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.83.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

