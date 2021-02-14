Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Makes New $445,000 Investment in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC purchased a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 146.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF alerts:

Shares of FPX stock opened at $135.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.99. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $136.07.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.