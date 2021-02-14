Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Has $551,000 Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,699 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Advisors LLC grew its position in Everbridge by 94.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Everbridge by 19.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Everbridge during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Everbridge by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 6,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its holdings in Everbridge by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 339,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after buying an additional 19,736 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $140.59 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $90.66 and a one year high of $165.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.87.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,063 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $274,193.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,274.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 14,032 shares of Everbridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.60, for a total value of $1,860,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,735,007.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 21,124 shares of company stock valued at $2,771,609 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EVBG shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Everbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

Everbridge Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

