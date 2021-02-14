Claire Louise Smith Sells 13,793 Shares of Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) Stock

Zytronic plc (ZYT.L) (LON:ZYT) insider Claire Louise Smith sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.89), for a total value of £19,999.85 ($26,129.93).

Shares of LON:ZYT opened at GBX 145 ($1.89) on Friday. Zytronic plc has a 1-year low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a 1-year high of GBX 187.40 ($2.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 11.59 and a quick ratio of 10.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 141.19 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 122.35. The company has a market capitalization of £23.26 million and a PE ratio of -80.56.

About Zytronic plc (ZYT.L)

Zytronic plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures interactive touch sensor products. The company offers touchscreens in gaming; retail, leisure, and commercial applications; digital signage; vending; banking; and industrial applications, as well as touch controllers. It provides single and multi-touch sensing technology.

