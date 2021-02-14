Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Lifted to Buy at Compass Point

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) was upgraded by investment analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Compass Point’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.52% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.54.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $40.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $14.12 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Brendan Coughlin sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,606.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

