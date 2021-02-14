Citigroup Raises Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $85.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PINS. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Pinterest from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.89.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of PINS stock opened at $84.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.88. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $87.37. The company has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of -131.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $6,910,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,910,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,980,396 shares of company stock worth $137,810,413 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PINS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 121.0% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 12,433 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.4% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 6,533 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.