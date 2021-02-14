Citigroup Raises FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $33.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FOXA. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on FOX from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on FOX from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on FOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.95.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $32.59 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.20.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FOX will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOXA. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after buying an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FOX by 10.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,504,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,595,000 after buying an additional 3,560,053 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 594.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 887,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,712,000 after buying an additional 760,119 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in FOX by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,477,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,026,000 after buying an additional 678,349 shares during the period. Finally, Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC boosted its stake in FOX by 4,808.1% during the third quarter. Mic Capital Partners Public US IM LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after buying an additional 625,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

