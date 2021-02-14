Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,385 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruggie Capital Group raised its position in Citigroup by 496.0% in the third quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

NYSE C opened at $63.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $132.48 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Citigroup from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on Citigroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citigroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.