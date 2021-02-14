Citigroup Boosts Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Price Target to $15.00

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.60.

AMKR opened at $24.21 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.63. Amkor Technology has a twelve month low of $5.40 and a twelve month high of $25.90.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

In related news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 28,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $428,906.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,400.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total transaction of $83,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,153.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,016. 59.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMKR. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 215.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 5,182 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

