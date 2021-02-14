Cisco Systems’ (CSCO) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $50.00 price objective on the network equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. New Street Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.63.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $47.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems has a 1 year low of $32.40 and a 1 year high of $49.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 32.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $2,015,563.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Chandler sold 3,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $142,763.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 380,681 shares of company stock worth $15,868,136. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.