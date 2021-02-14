Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.94

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.94 and traded as high as $0.98. Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) shares last traded at $0.98, with a volume of 76,431 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.49 million and a PE ratio of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.04.

Get Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) alerts:

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) (TSE:CPH) (NASDAQ:CPHR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$6.21 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. Its commercial products include Epuris (CIP-ISOTRETINOIN), a formulation of the active ingredient isotretinoin for use in the treatment of severe acne; Ozenoxacin to treat adult and paediatric patients with impetigo; Actikerall, which is indicated for the treatment of palpable or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis; Vaniqa, a prescription cream that reduces the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; BETEFLAM PATCH, a self-adhesive medicated plaster for the treatment of inflammatory skin conditions; BRINAVESS, a treatment for sinus rhythms in adults; and AGGRASTAT, an intravenous anti-platelet drug.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (CPH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.