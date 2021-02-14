Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Receives C$10.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.08.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CGX. CIBC raised their price target on Cineplex from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cineplex from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank downgraded Cineplex from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Cineplex from C$8.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from C$8.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.80. 1,668,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,209,558. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 753.64. The stock has a market cap of C$747.33 million and a P/E ratio of -1.89. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$4.32 and a 1-year high of C$33.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.42.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($1.91) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$61.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$70.54 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Cineplex will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cineplex Company Profile

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

