CIBC Increases Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) Price Target to $36.50

Great-West Lifeco (OTCMKTS:GWLIF) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at CIBC from $34.00 to $36.50 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 50.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a report on Monday, January 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.57.

Shares of GWLIF stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.66. Great-West Lifeco has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $26.50.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

