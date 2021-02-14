CIBC Boosts Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) Price Target to $130.00

Trisura Group (OTCMKTS:TRRSF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRRSF. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Trisura Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Trisura Group from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.20.

OTCMKTS:TRRSF opened at $93.82 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.90. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $93.82.

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

