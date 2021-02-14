CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 26.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,906,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,652,000 after buying an additional 1,171,315 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,747,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,329,000 after purchasing an additional 95,338 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,307,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 299.7% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 262,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,298,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $36.03 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $20.14 and a twelve month high of $44.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.55.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

