CIBC Asset Management Inc Boosts Position in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 112,308 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,516 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned approximately 0.07% of Primo Water worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 48,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Primo Water by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 545,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,551,000 after buying an additional 140,622 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Primo Water by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 839,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,162,000 after buying an additional 65,582 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PRMW opened at $17.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.67 and a beta of 1.32. Primo Water Co. has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $17.85.

Several research firms recently commented on PRMW. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Primo Water from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Primo Water to an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Primo Water from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.06.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides home and office bottled water delivery and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers water dispensers, purified bottled water, and self-service refill drinking water; and coffee and tea, and sparkling water beverages from Sparkling Ice, as well as other premium water products.

