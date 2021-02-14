CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) PT Raised to C$22.00

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) had its price target increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

CIX has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$19.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Friday.

Shares of TSE:CIX opened at C$19.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion and a PE ratio of 8.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.59. CI Financial Corp has a twelve month low of C$10.53 and a twelve month high of C$25.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$16.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$17.31.

CI Financial Corp (CIX.TO) (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$509.35 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CI Financial Corp will post 2.6400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland acquired 96,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$16.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,585,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 556,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,189,180. Also, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 2,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.00, for a total transaction of C$38,096.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,167 shares in the company, valued at C$322,672. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 350,000 shares of company stock worth $5,780,075 and sold 5,134 shares worth $82,770.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

