Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $275.52 Million

Analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) will announce sales of $275.52 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Churchill Downs’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $263.50 million to $282.35 million. Churchill Downs posted sales of $280.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Churchill Downs will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.06 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Churchill Downs.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Churchill Downs in a report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Churchill Downs currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.00.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $217.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. Churchill Downs has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $221.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.22 and a beta of 1.37.

In related news, COO William E. Mudd sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.97, for a total transaction of $1,217,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,552 shares in the company, valued at $55,116,909.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO William E. Mudd sold 4,998 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.26, for a total value of $1,025,889.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 251,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,592,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Churchill Downs by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Churchill Downs, Online Wagering, and Gaming. The company owns and operates Derby City Gaming, a historical racing machine in Louisville, Kentucky; online horse racing wagering platform, TwinSpires.com; and offers sports betting and iGaming through BetAmerica platform.

