Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by Fosun International Ltd

Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 114.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Fosun International Ltd’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Chubb by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,415,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,305,285,000 after purchasing an additional 580,742 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Chubb by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 890,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,432,000 after purchasing an additional 387,699 shares in the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,470,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Chubb by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,038,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,459,444,000 after purchasing an additional 290,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in Chubb by 120.2% during the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 391,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,226,000 after purchasing an additional 213,582 shares in the last quarter. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 23,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.04, for a total transaction of $3,586,033.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 220,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,758,634.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Theodore Shasta sold 948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total value of $143,972.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,738 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,130.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,551 shares of company stock worth $8,295,247 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $138.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $149.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.78.

Chubb stock opened at $164.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $74.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.47 and a 200-day moving average of $138.00. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $87.35 and a 52 week high of $166.52.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 19th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

