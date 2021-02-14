CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. CHS has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.19.
CHS Company Profile
