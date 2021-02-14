CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the January 14th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ CHSCM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,488. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.95. CHS has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $28.19.

CHS Company Profile

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

