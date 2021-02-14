Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,298,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.39% of Chevron worth $616,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Chevron by 13.3% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 60,003 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,320,000 after purchasing an additional 7,035 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 109.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,847 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $781,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 27,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 35,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVX stock opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.92.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

