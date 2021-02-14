Chesapeake Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 14.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,179 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.9% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the third quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 28,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.00 on Friday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $87.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MRK. Truist began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

