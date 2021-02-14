Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $6.09 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 88,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR opened at $74.30 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $70.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.25. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

