Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $2.08 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,991 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,758 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 73,359 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $38,308,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in NVIDIA by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 59,520 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,574 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 12,494 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $598.45 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $611.65. The stock has a market cap of $370.44 billion, a PE ratio of 97.95, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $519.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $550.27.

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total transaction of $98,022.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total value of $188,227.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

