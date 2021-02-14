Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Short Interest Update

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 181,800 shares, a growth of 130.4% from the January 14th total of 78,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 16.5 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CGIFF shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TD Securities cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.15.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.21. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $6.89.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

