Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Earns Outperform Rating from Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has a $155.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.57.

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $120.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $139.26. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,035,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,595,000 after purchasing an additional 647,840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $198,583,000 after purchasing an additional 383,913 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,113,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,026,000 after purchasing an additional 373,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 673.9% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 429,081 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,059,000 after purchasing an additional 373,638 shares during the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

