Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Shares Bought by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,315 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,118 shares during the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies makes up approximately 1.5% of Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $5,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHKP. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 467.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. OTR Global upgraded Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Check Point Software Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.57.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $120.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.74 and its 200 day moving average is $123.63. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $80.06 and a one year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

