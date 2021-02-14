CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 37.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IBM Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CF Industries by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Industries by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 40,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 13,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research upgraded CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

In related news, Director Celso L. White bought 815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,593.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CF Industries stock opened at $44.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $47.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

