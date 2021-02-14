CertiK Trading Up 78.1% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One CertiK token can now be bought for about $2.14 or 0.00004390 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a market capitalization of $74.95 million and $15.77 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CertiK has traded up 78.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CertiK alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.24 or 0.00055887 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00274037 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.65 or 0.00085458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00090652 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.40 or 0.00103399 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.99 or 0.00059471 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00184828 BTC.

CertiK Token Profile

CertiK’s total supply is 101,148,612 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,031,816 tokens. The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org

Buying and Selling CertiK

CertiK can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CertiK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CertiK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.