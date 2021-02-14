Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $82.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CERN. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Cerner from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America cut Cerner from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cerner from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Cerner from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $79.32.

CERN opened at $74.95 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. Cerner has a 52 week low of $53.08 and a 52 week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.78. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 14.28%. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cerner will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cerner news, EVP John Peterzalek sold 1,100 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.04, for a total transaction of $83,644.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Andrew Riedel sold 1,750 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total value of $132,457.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $223,702 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,096,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,575,000 after purchasing an additional 236,720 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,644,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,776,000 after purchasing an additional 667,202 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,029,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,557,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,919,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 394,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cerner by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,145,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,122,000 after purchasing an additional 183,130 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

About Cerner

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

