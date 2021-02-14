Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) – William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ceridian HCM in a report released on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.06.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $76.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ceridian HCM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.06.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $97.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $111.93. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,221.53 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

In related news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $414,424.50. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 506,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total transaction of $48,113,445.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,059,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,581,947.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 521,074 shares of company stock valued at $49,529,320 over the last quarter. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

