Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Sells 978,218 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,865,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 978,218 shares during the period. Capital One Financial comprises 3.6% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $283,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 16.6% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,049,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,735,000 after purchasing an additional 859,517 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,372,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,332,000 after purchasing an additional 32,104 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,641,000 after purchasing an additional 308,295 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,992,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,159,000 after buying an additional 305,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,939,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,380,000 after buying an additional 471,764 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,990,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,645 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $3,187,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,501,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,213 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $117.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.86 billion, a PE ratio of 58.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.77. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $118.73.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 3.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.12.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

