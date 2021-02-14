Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Makes New $45.73 Million Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 356,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $45,730,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $863,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirova bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth $30,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SRE. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sempra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.86.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $124.50 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $161.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $35.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were paid a $1.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 61.65%.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.