Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Has $121.61 Million Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,046,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,985 shares during the quarter. American Homes 4 Rent comprises 1.5% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $121,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 552,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,713,000 after acquiring an additional 25,919 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 49,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 9,058 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $240,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 602,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,446 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.79.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $32.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.34. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $17.50 and a one year high of $32.54. The firm has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $859,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Bryan Smith sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,500,500.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,611 shares of company stock worth $4,324,345. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

