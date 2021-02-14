Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 415,200 McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 415,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,343,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.26% of McKesson at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,016,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 11.3% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,335,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,741,000 after acquiring an additional 338,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 5.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,638,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,338,000 after purchasing an additional 291,140 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the third quarter worth approximately $30,089,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,502,000. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,545.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $1,015,603.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,563 shares of company stock worth $2,868,196 over the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $182.24 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 52-week low of $112.60 and a 52-week high of $187.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $180.24 and its 200-day moving average is $165.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.47. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.81 EPS. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut McKesson from a “b” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.92.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

