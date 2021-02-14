Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 746 Shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 343,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 1.20% of CONMED worth $38,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CONMED in the third quarter valued at $87,807,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in CONMED by 195.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 334,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,336,000 after purchasing an additional 221,493 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the fourth quarter worth about $20,689,000. AXA S.A. increased its position in CONMED by 31.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 677,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,308,000 after buying an additional 161,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in CONMED by 101.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 263,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,760,000 after buying an additional 132,587 shares during the period.

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on CONMED from $95.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.67.

Shares of NYSE CNMD opened at $122.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,071.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average is $101.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. CONMED Co. has a 1-year low of $37.66 and a 1-year high of $124.31.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $252.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.94 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 0.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 2,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $264,764.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,301,375.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 596 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $62,585.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,051 shares in the company, valued at $25,207,755.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,748 shares of company stock valued at $5,456,706 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.39% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

