Ceredex Value Advisors LLC Acquires 1,008,443 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) by 296.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,348,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008,443 shares during the quarter. Ashland Global accounts for approximately 1.4% of Ceredex Value Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 2.22% of Ashland Global worth $106,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ASH. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Ashland Global by 835.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 276,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 246,774 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ashland Global stock opened at $86.32 on Friday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $89.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.23.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a negative net margin of 21.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ashland Global’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In other Ashland Global news, SVP Peter Ganz sold 2,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $193,545.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,153,524.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 2,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $176,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $695,626. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

