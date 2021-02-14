Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading 8.8% Higher

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. 1,151,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,428,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.67.
In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)
Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.
