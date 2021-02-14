Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Trading 8.8% Higher

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.96. 1,151,714 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 1,428,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.64.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $296.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 2,577,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,683,116. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerecor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cerecor by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Cerecor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Cerecor by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

About Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of treatments for rare pediatric and orphan diseases. It develop therapies for the treatment of inherited metabolic disorders, such as CERC-801 and CERC-802, which completed the phase I clinical trial; and CERC-803.

