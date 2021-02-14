Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Trading Up 11.1%

Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT) shares were up 11.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.02 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 9,131,604 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 7,866,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Several research analysts have commented on CRNT shares. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ceragon Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

The company has a market capitalization of $483.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.90.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRNT. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ceragon Networks by 149.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 73,100 shares in the last quarter. 9.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless backhaul solutions that enable cellular operators and other wireless service providers to deliver voice and data services. Its wireless backhaul solutions use microwave and millimeter wave technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small sells, and the core of the service provider's network.

