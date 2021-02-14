Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) will report earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Centogene’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Centogene will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.59) to ($1.41). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($1.67). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Centogene.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $42.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CNTG shares. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Centogene in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Centogene in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 54,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,503. Centogene has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.49. The company has a market cap of $236.54 million, a P/E ratio of -8.16 and a beta of -2.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Centogene by 103.6% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centogene by 103.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Centogene during the second quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares during the period. 15.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centogene Company Profile

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in diagnosis and research around rare diseases that transform clinical and genetic data into information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies. Its platform analyzes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and genetic data to enhance the understanding of rare hereditary diseases.

