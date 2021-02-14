CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) Short Interest Update

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE:PRPB) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,300 shares, a drop of 36.2% from the January 14th total of 111,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 390,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PRPB remained flat at $$10.71 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 619,793. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.53. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $11.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $352,000. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $660,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,304,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

