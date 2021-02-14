Catex Token (CATT) Hits Market Cap of $2.38 Million

Catex Token (CURRENCY:CATT) traded down 71.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Catex Token has a market capitalization of $2.38 million and approximately $16,559.00 worth of Catex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catex Token token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Catex Token has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Catex Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Catex Token Profile

CATT is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2018. Catex Token’s total supply is 1,281,915,488 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,234,341 tokens. The Reddit community for Catex Token is /r/Catex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Catex Token’s official website is www.catex.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in China, Catex is a transaction mining exchange platform. It provides the users with the ability to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies between them using the available market pairs. The platform offers a hybrid solution where it is possible to perform crypto transactions and mine the platform tokens (CATT) at the same time, which will be used to return the transaction fees to the users. The expected return value of the fees is 110%. At Catex, 80% of the platform profit will be distributed to users holding CATT daily, the more CATT holding, the more dividends will get. The Catex (CATT) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) mineable Cryptocurrency on the trans-mining exchange, catex.io. As a CATT holder, the user becomes eligible to receive 80% of profits that are shared among CATT holders. The exchange performs weekly buybacks and burns of the circulating supply. CATT token holders also receive airdrops from newly listed projects. “

Buying and Selling Catex Token

Catex Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catex Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Catex Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Catex Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Catex Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.